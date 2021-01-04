The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Philip Maku, made the assertion in a statement issued to newsmen in Abakaliki on Sunday.

According to the statement, Fulani herdsmen are not under attack or being chased out of Ebonyi.

“The attention of the Ebonyi Police Command has been drawn to a distorted and misleading video in circulation on social media platform by a faceless group that Fulani herdsmen were being attacked and chased out of Ebonyi.

“To set the record straight, the command wishes to state that on January 2, one Fulani herdsman, Alhaji Adamu, residing at Ozibo Village in Nkaleke Ichaba/Enyibishiri Community decided to relocate.

“Adamu relocated with some members of his family to Taraba in-search of greener pastures for his cows as the dry season is setting in.

“He also informed the village chairman and Ichaba Development Centre Coordinator before his peaceful and voluntary relocation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Adamu left seven other members of his family, including Alhaji Musa Danfo and six others, who are still residing at the same settlement with some of their cattle.

“Before this video, the command has no record of threat to the lives of the peace-loving herders or their cows, neither to those residing in the said camp or entire state.

“It may also interest the public to know that the Fulani community on Saturday, January 2, paid a Christmas and New Year visit to Gov. Dave Umahi and no such threat was reported.

“However, the mischief makers and the enemies of the state made a recorded a video to create panic, mislead the public and misrepresent the peaceful coexistence between the herders and their host communities,” the statement stated.

It further states that the police boss had ordered full scale investigation into the matter with a view to arresting those behind the fake video.

It therefore urges the public “to regard the video as fake, baseless and mischievous” and go about their lawful businesses.