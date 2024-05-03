Ijaw people want FG to tackle communal land disputes at crisis scene

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, the Coordinator of the group, Chief Manager Seigha, also appealed to Delta elders to address the conflicts.

He said that clashes between the communities had been too many, lingered and needed a permanent resolution. He noted that, at least, 17 military personnel were ambushed and killed in Okuama on March 14 as they were responding to a distress call, following a community clash.

Seigha said that the situation was regrettable. NAN reports that the military personnel were from 181 Amphibious Battalion.

Okuama is in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta. Seigha said that governments should go the extra mile to tackle communal clashes well to avoid calamities.

“We need an institution or government presence that will engender peace so that we can sleep with our two eyes closed.

“Government has a responsibility to resolve this matter.

“Telling people to go back and resolve their conflicts and find peace will not work.

“The people came to government in the first instance because there was no peace,” he said.

According to the Ijaw community leader, it is not enough to tell the parties in conflict to go home and make peace.

“Something has to be done.

“Government should take the pain to go the places of the crises and find out for itself what happened. It can set up a truth and reconciliation committee.

“Government should be firm in identifying who truly owns any disputed land.

“Government can set a limit for settlers in the interest of peace,” he stated.

He also urged Delta leaders to come together and address clashes between Okuama and Okoloba communities.

“This is not a war between Urhobo and Ijaw, Itsekiri and Ijaw, or Urhobo and Itsekiri. We are the same people.

“However, this little fight should not be allowed to fester more than what we have at hand.

“We must do everything possible as responsible leaders to end this as soon as responsible.

“Leaders who feel that silence is golden at this time should stop it. By remaining silent, we are creating more problems in our communities,” he added.

He said that the leaders should insist on the right thing for all youths in the area irrespective of their tribes.

"They should not fold their hands at this time. Elders should not support criminals,” he said.