Kwara public school wonderkid scores 95 in maths, 362 overall in UTME

The wonderkid, Olukayode Olusola, is a student of Government Secondary School, Omu Aran. His result according to the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) showed an overall score of 362.

Though the exam body is yet to announce the highest scorer in this year's UTME, Olusola's result has undoubtedly put him among the top contenders.

A breakdown of his results showed that he scored 95 marks each in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, and 77 in English Language.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Olusola has said his ambition is to study Electrical Electronics at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Reacting to her child's academic feat, Olusola's mother, Beatrice Tosin, praised the candidate's studious and hard-working nature.

The proud mother also gave all the honour to God for the achievement.

Pulse Nigeria

Candidate predicted her JAMB score but missed by whiskers

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse earlier reported how another 15-year-old UTME candidate, Ms Olasanmi Oyinkansola, a student of NAOWA College, Asokoro-Abuja, predicted her score in the exam.

Oyinkansola promised her parents by predicting 280 marks out of a possible 400 mark but was 12 short of the expected mark (268) after the release of the result on Monday, April 29, 2024.

The student, presently sitting for her WAEC exams, obtained six credits during her GCE exams in SS2.

The details of her result, sighted by Pulse, reads, "Dear Olasanmi Oyinkansola Precious Joyce, Reg Number: 202440727058GA. Your 2024 UTME Result: ENG: 60, ECO: 73, GEO: 61, HIS: 74, Aggregate: 268."

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

More amazing storyline from 2024 UTME

The Chairman of Aguata Local Government Area in Anambra State, Chibueze Ofobuike, recently disclosed how his government nurtured a pupil to excel in the UTME.

The pupil, Chijioke Alexander Onuorah, scored 324, becoming one of the few candidates who scored over 300 in the 2024 edition of the exam.

While celebrating Onuorah's academic success in a post on his X page, Ofobuike recalled how the candidate was discovered during a student challenge in Anambra last year.