Ailments resistant to orthodox drugs, herbal medicine is the assured solution

According to them, people should embrace these alternatives rather than rely totally on orthodox medicine.

The professionals asserted Lagos on Thursday at the TimJan Maiden Award ceremony to reward TimJan distributors for their efforts in marketing and using the products, within one year of entering Nigeria.

They said that certified brands such as the TimJan range of products had continued to prove their efficacy in the cure for ailments including cancers like prostate, kidney stones, diabetes and others.

Dr Baderinwa Sunday-Adewale, Fellow, Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine Nigeria, said that exposure to unnatural foods and substances had continued to endanger the human system.

According to him, many ailments and body systems have become resistant to orthodox medicine treatment in recent times. Adewale cited ignorance as contributing to the causes of numerous deaths from diseases.

However, he said that some herbal preparations like the TimJan organic tonic and its other range of products, were assured remedies with the capacity to boost the body's biotic and immune system to fight diseases and make people live healthy.

According to him, the brand has passed clinical research examinations in South Africa, its country of origin, and Nigeria, with several people testifying to its potency.

“The tales of agony from patients with challenges such as diabetes and prostate in recent times spurred the advent of TimJan products in order to give succor to people,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scourge of diseases including fibroid, hepatitis, cancer, infections, diabetes, prostate and others, resulting in high morbidities and mortalities, have been of concern to people and governments.

Speaking earlier, the CEO of JimJan, Nnamdi Dennis-Okonkwo, said that the organisation had been operating in Nigeria for a year, with impactful results on the well-being of Nigerians.

According to the CEO, TimJan is a medication that contains aloeverus that can only be found in South Africa, saying that there are over 70 species of aloes, but aloeverus is the best.

He, however, said that they were not produced in Nigeria because of the tricky nature of aloeverus. He added that the raw materials could only be harvested from one tree once in five years to get the optimal efficacy.

“If you take it through the sea it will lose its power. It is bottled in South Africa and sold fresh in Nigeria, and it cures ailments. It is anti-cancerous and anti-tumour.

“If people living with HIV/AIDS use it for two weeks, the viral load will drop to the minimum. 8% of South Africans have HIV/AIDS and they use the drug to treat it,” he stated.

He pointed out that if a product could stop someone from going for chemotherapy, then that product must be powerful. He recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that Nigerians spent about 2.8 dollars on medical trips abroad in 2023 and that TimJan could put a check on such economic waste.

Okonkwo, who commended the distributors’ zeal to reach out to people with the pro-life brand, called for a reward system to encourage them and more people to join.

“The motive is to encourage others and to let those who have not reached a particular milestone in our Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) platform work harder.

“The products are produced in South Africa and it was discovered over 60 years ago by two friends named Tim and Jan.

“We started marketing the product in Nigeria in 2023 to make our people see the value of the products.

“It is also an opportunity for Nigerians to make money through the TimJan MLM system.

“With the MLM system, you can earn up to ₦900 million. This is just the beginning for our distributors, we will soon be giving out homes to them,” he noted.

NAN also reports that the event rewarded six outstanding distributors with an SUV car each while others got cash and other sundry items as consolation prizes. One of the car awardees, Pastor David Elijah, a TimJan Ambassador, expressed delight over the gesture, saying that it was a reward for a journey of 12 months.

“I was rewarded with a car of ₦90 million worth. I qualified by bringing thousands of people into the sales network system.

