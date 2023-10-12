ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi has different names on NYSC, UNN certificates - Labour Party

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Labour Party chieftain said Obi's NYSC and UNN certificates bear different names and that Obi knows this fact.

Peter Obi [Channels TV]
Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Arabambi made the allegation while appearing on an AIT programme on Thursday, October 12, 2023, where he reacted to Obi's press conference on the controversy over President Bola Tinubu's Chicago State University (CSU) certificate.

The Labour Party chieftain said he was a member of the panel that screened Obi ahead of the party's presidential primary in 2022.

According to Arabambi, the former Anambra State Governor's academic certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) bears a name that differs from what was written on his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

“I was part of the people who did screening for him. In the form EC9, we gave him, he wrote that he attended the University of Nigeria Nsukka and he wrote that he finished his youth service but unfortunately, in the final submission of the form he only submitted his school certificate,” the Labour Party chieftain said.

So something is fishy and I want to say the name the school sent for mobilisation was not what was written on his NYSC certificate and he knows that.

“This destination that he is going, I don’t know what he wants to achieve. We have before the Supreme Court his own petition and the pleadings are not there, you are now calling out someone to come and reveal his true identity.

“For us, we don’t know the true identity of Peter Obi even in the Labour Party because everything was shrouded in secrecy at that time between him and Abure in Asaba.

“You know we were rushing because we had just a day to do our presidential primary and that was why he was able to get away with it, but we have it on record that Obi’s name on his NYSC certificate and the one on his University of Nigeria, Nsukka certificate are different,” he concluded.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Obi challenged President Tinubu to come out clean and re-introduce himself to Nigerians to end the speculations regarding his birth, education, and identity.

He also argued that Tinubu's CSU certificate saga has put further dents on Nigeria's image among the global community, claiming that Nigerians are now regarded as fraudsters and forgers because of the certificate brouhaha.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

