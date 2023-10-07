ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku asks Supreme Court for leave to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Atiku asked the Supreme Court for leave to file the CSU documents as evidence against President Tinubu.

In the documents filed at the apex court on Friday, October 6, 2023, the former Vice President stated his intention to tender Tinubu's academic records, which were handed over to him by the Chicago State University (CSU).

Atiku obtained the President's academic credentials from his alma mater on Monday after a court in the United States compelled CSU to release and make a deposition on the documents.

The said documents, which have been circulating online, showed some inconsistencies in Tinubu's certificate and other credentials.

Meanwhile, Atiku predicated his prayers to the apex court on Order 2, Rule 12(1) of the Supreme Court Rules 1985, Section 137(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and under the inherent jurisdiction of the Honourable Court as granted by Section 6(6)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Dated October 5, the application specifically asked the Supreme Court for an order granting him leave “to produce and for the court to receive fresh and additional evidence by way of deposition on oath from the Chicago State University for use in this appeal to wit: the certified discovery deposition made by Caleb Westberg on behalf of Chicago State University on October 3, 2023, disclaiming the certificate presented by the 2nd respondent, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Independent National Electoral Commission."

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Atiku had called on all Nigerians, including his opponents in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), respectively, to join his quest for justice in the certificate saga.

