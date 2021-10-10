Pastor Bakare describes 1999 Constitution as Nigeria’s glorified death certificate

Bakare said this on Sunday, October 10, 2021, during his ongoing ‘State of the Nation’ address at his church headquarters in Lagos.

The cleric said the destruction of Nigeria’s original political structure by the military is responsible for the country’s current socio-economic and political challenges.

He added that the ethnic, religious and secessionist agitations in the East, West and North were indications that the country was in dire need of restructuring.

He said, “I am fully persuaded that the 1999 constitution is nothing more than a glorified death certificate.”

Bakare also called on President Buhari saying: “Mr President, stop passing the buck to the National Assembly…Tear down this inhibitive concoction of a constitution. Tear it down so that we can build a nation.”

He maintained that those insisting on the 2023 elections before restructuring, “are putting the cart before horse.”

The cleric also advised the president to restructure the country before leaving office, saying ‘history will recall that you failed’ if he refuses to do so.