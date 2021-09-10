RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo tells Nigeria's political elite to sacrifice for the people

Jude Egbas

"Change is possible through the system, but only if we engage it rather than destroy it," Osinbajo says.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declares open the 19th Session of the National Council on Development Planning (NCDP). 26th March, 2021. Photo; Tolani Alli
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declares open the 19th Session of the National Council on Development Planning (NCDP). 26th March, 2021. Photo; Tolani Alli

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the nation’s political, economic, and religious leaders must shun divisive narratives in order to bring all Nigerians together, heal rifts between communities and build bridges across divides.

Osinbajo stated this on Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Abuja, during his keynote address at the Leadership Conference and Awards.

According to the vice president, "the highest office and duty of the elite is sacrifice, sacrifice, and more sacrifice."

He also asked the nation's political elite to "be prepared to tell our constituencies the truth even if it hurts our political fortunes or our popularity.

"The political elite must accept through policies and actions, that the purpose of power must be to better the lives of those we serve and give the young great hope for the future.

"Once we put on the lens of social responsibility, different and higher imperatives come into play. This is what transformational elitism looks like."

The vice president also restated that he remains a firm believer in Nigeria's greatness and rise, in spite of her current challenges.

Jude Egbas

