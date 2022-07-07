RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Organ harvesting: Ohanaeze elders declare maximum support for Ekweremadu

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chairman, Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, says that the Council remains solidly behind former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, detained in the United Kingdom.

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.
Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Igbo people.

Recommended articles

Iwuanyanwu said this in a release which he signed and made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, are facing trial in a Westminster Court, in the United Kingdom for allegedly coercing a minor, identified as David Ukpo, to have his kidney harvested and transferred to the Senator’s daughter, Sonia.

Iwuanyanwu, an elder statesman said the Ohanaeze Elders Council was determined to defend any honest and patriotic citizen whose right and freedom is being unduly trampled upon anywhere in the world.

He described Ekweremadu as a very active member of the Organisation, adding that the news about his arrest and that of his wife in far away London was received with shock.

He urged the Westminster authorities to strive for justice while expressing delight that the true story about the predicament of the embattled former Deputy Senate President and his wife had began to emerge.

“We do not have any doubt whatsoever that the truth will soon emerge and our son and his wife will be vindicated.

“We wish to express our solidarity to a dear colleague and friend during this trying period,” he said.

He however, prayed God to grant divine healing to the ailing daughter of Ekweremadu, Sonia.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why we demolished Odumeje’s church - Anambra govt

Why we demolished Odumeje’s church - Anambra govt

Anambra Assembly slams Gov. Soludo for slashing education budget

Anambra Assembly slams Gov. Soludo for slashing education budget

Yahaya Bello doles out N7m to NYSC members, gives 2 automatic job

Yahaya Bello doles out N7m to NYSC members, gives 2 automatic job

Sallah: Ram sellers in Lagos decry low patronage

Sallah: Ram sellers in Lagos decry low patronage

Odumeje manhandled as Anambra Task Force demolishes his church

Odumeje manhandled as Anambra Task Force demolishes his church

Organ harvesting: Ohanaeze elders declare maximum support for Ekweremadu

Organ harvesting: Ohanaeze elders declare maximum support for Ekweremadu

Kuje jailbreak: Lagos Correctional Service beefs up security, warns criminals

Kuje jailbreak: Lagos Correctional Service beefs up security, warns criminals

Salah festival: Inter-state passengers left stranded at Lagos parks

Salah festival: Inter-state passengers left stranded at Lagos parks

Court disqualifies PDP governorship candidate in Delta

Court disqualifies PDP governorship candidate in Delta

Trending

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's advance convoy in Katsina. (Premium Times)

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Abba Kyari