Deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, has revealed that some members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) "vehemently" opposed the passage of the anti-sexual harassment bill during the eight National Assembly.

Omo-Agege disclosed this while speaking at a policy dialogue on the anti-sexual harrasment bill in Abuja on Monday, December 9, 2019.

The bill, which was passed by the eight Senate, however, suffered setback in the House of Representatives.

Subsequently, Omo-Agege recently reintroduced the bill to the ninth Senate.

Co-sponsored by 106 other Senators, the bill is currently at the public hearing stage.

Omo-Agege noted that bill seeks to protect university students from sexual harassment from lecturers as well as other academic and non-academic staff.

"During a public hearing on the bill which seeks to protect our children in universities from sexual harassment by lectures, some members of ASUU vehemently opposed the passage of the bill," Omo-Agege announced.

“I believe as a matter of character, principle and learning that the student-educator relationship is one of in loco parentis in the same unique class as parenting.

“It is a fiduciary relationship of authority, dependency and trust where the educator, like a good and responsible parent, exercises supervisory responsibilities over the student.

“It is formed on an unwritten code of absolute honour and obligation of good faith, honesty, dignity, and care to be held inviolable.

“No educator has the moral right to exploit the special student-educator relationship for repulsive personal satisfaction.

"No one should be allowed to exploit seeming weaknesses in our existing legal frameworks to make life unbearably for our students, especially our female student.

“As a father, I am confident that I speak for an overwhelming majority of our citizens that sexual predators who operate on our campuses of tertiary education do not represent who we are as a people. We have a duty to stop them," he added.

Earlier, Dr Uduak Okon, the Executive Director of the Youth Alive Foundation (YAF) and organiser of the event, urged Nigerians to support the bill which according to her, would help protect students from sex predators.

She expressed concerns over the seeming silence by Nigerians and concerned civil society organisations, on the matter shortly after the release of BBC's documentary on sex for grades in Nigerian universities.

Highlight of the event was the sharing of stories by survivours in various higher institutions of learning in the country.