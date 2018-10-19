Pulse.ng logo
Okowa calls for sustainable implementation of pension

Okowa harps on sustainable pension scheme

Governor Okowa calls for a sustainable implementation of retiree pension scheme.

Okowa calls for sustainable implementation of pension play

Okowa calls for sustainable implementation of pension 

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has urged the federal government to work out modalities for states to key into the contributory pension scheme.

Governor Okowa made the call in Asaba during the swearing-in ceremony of Ben Igo and Frank Atube as chairman and secretary respectively of the local government pensions bureau.

The governor decried the poor number of state enrollment into the contributory pension scheme.

“The federal government should look at ways to ensure that all the states of the federation implement the contributory pension scheme; until more states enlist in the pension scheme, we will not have sustainable pension plan for all our workers,” Okowa said.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to administer pension in Nigeria. Delta State has enrolled into the contributory pension scheme and only eight states as at today have enrolled into the scheme. No doubt, the contributory pension scheme comes with a lot of challenges but it is the best for the future of our country and the states.

“The biggest challenge is the payment of the backlog of past services and we need to find ways of settling these payment of past services. Until we do that, many states will not enroll and they will not have sustainable pension scheme for workers.

“I want to urge the federal government and states to come together and look at the best possible ways of funding the payment of these past services so that all states can enroll into the scheme.”

While congratulating the appointees, Okowa urged them to see their appointment as an opportunity to serve the people.

While appreciating the governor for the appointment, the appointees pledged to contribute their quota to the growth of Delta state.

