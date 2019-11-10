The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Enugu State have reportedly sent two female corps members home for refusing to wear shorts and trousers.

The corps members are part of the Batch C prospective corps that are currently undergoing the three-week orientation exercise across the country.

According to Punch, the names of the affected corps members have been given as Okafor Love Obianuju, with call-up number EB/19C/0523; and Odji Oritsetsolaye, with call-up number EB/19C/0530.

Speaking on the dismissal of the ladies, NYSC spokesperson in Enugu, Ngozi Ukwuoma, said the corp members were spotted by the Camp Director, Mrs. Isu Josephine wearing their official white T-shirt upon white skirt instead of white shorts.

She said, “When they were accosted and interrogated, they disclosed that they could not wear the white shorts and the trousers given to them by the NYSC because it was against their faith.”

Ukwuoma added that “Efforts were made by the office of the CD to make them see reason why they must obey the rules and regulations guiding the orientation and NYSC, but all efforts to do that proved futile.

“The matter was officially reported and the proceedings for de-kitting were initiated.

“The corps members were queried and subsequently made to face the camp court, where they were found guilty, having stated categorically that they were ready to bear the consequences of their actions.

“The court recommendations were submitted to the camp management and the camp director was directed to de-kit them.

“They were de-kitted in the presence of security agents, who also escorted them to the gate as they left the camp.”