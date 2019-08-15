The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) on Thursday warned roof top riders against endangering their lives, saying the corporation would no longer treat the offence with levity.

Mr Jerry Oche, the NRC Lagos District Manager, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the corporation was not pleased with the rate at which miscreants ride on top of the moving train.

Oche said: “We are not encouraging anybody to join the train at all cost; it is not the last resort.

“I want you to be my customers, but I will not want you to endanger your life because of a train.

“If you are injured or dead, the society and your family will suffer the loss.

“The train is the cheapest means of transportation, and it is the fastest in Lagos State as far as traffic is concerned, but please there is no substitute to life.’’

According to him, the corporation will no longer take roof top riding with levity as the offenders will face the wrath of the law.

Oche said: “We have about 15 coaches on a train per trip with 90 people in a coach which is about 1,350 passengers on a trip at a peak period.

“Right now, most of our trains are filled up to full capacity with passengers standing, but we don’t encourage those hanging and those sitting at the roof top of a moving train.’’

The district manager noted that the corporation had announced the termination of its Mass Transit Train Service (MTTS) at Agbado Station due to ongoing construction of a standard gauge.

He said that the contractors needed to move the construction materials from place to place to fast track the completion of the project.

Oche said that the operations had also received speed restrictions where the construction was taking place to avoid casualties.

“So, all these challenges have hindered our full operations, especially between Agege and Iju to Agbado, where there are speed restrictions.

“In fact, in these places, we crawl because of the standard gauge equipment.

“The NRC management would have stopped operations, but passengers will suffer for it. So, we have to consider their plights,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the Lagos District had on Aug. 1 announced the termination of the MTTS at Agbado Station, following the ongoing construction of standard gauge.

The termination of the MTTS was made known by Mrs Khadija Aroyewum-Adekomaiya, the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO).

The MTTS service that starts from Apapa/Iddo Stations in Lagos State usually terminates at the ljoko/Kajola Station as against Agbado Station.

She, however, noted that instead of Ijoko, the termination station would be at the Agbado station.