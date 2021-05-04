RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian traders in Ghana seek end to harassment

Nigerian traders in Ghana have urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to stop the harassment Nigerians living in that country are being subjected to by Ghanaian authorities.

Pulse Nigeria

Mr Chukwuemeka Nnaji, President of the Nigerian Union of Traders Association in Ghana (NUTAG) made call in a telephone interview with the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Nnaji was speaking against the backdrop of the recent arrest of 500 Nigerians in Bolga, in Upper West region of Ghana.

He said the 500 Nigerians were arrested by Ghanaian immigration and moved to the Aflao border without proper investigation to ascertain how they got to that country.

“This is not acceptable; we accord respect to the Ghanaian authorities but sometimes they do not reciprocate.

“Those people were victims of a Ghana-based company “Q-Net” with collaborators in Nigeria who deceive people by telling them that there is employment in Ghana and that the job will pay $250 a week.

“They collect between 400 and 500 cedes from them and then they get nothing.

“Nobody knows how they do it, but they smuggle in people from Nigeria to Ghana.

“Unsuspecting Nigerians come to Ghana and they become stranded.

“Government needs to take urgent measures,” Nnaji said.

