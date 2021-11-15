RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger spends N2 billion to support security agencies

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government is committed to the fight against criminal activities in the state.

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello [Niger State Government]
Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello [Niger State Government]

The Niger Government says it has spent over N2 billion to support security agencies in the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping, and cattle rustling in the state, in the last two years.

Recommended articles

The Secretary to the State Government(SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

Matane said that the money was spent on the purchase of Hilux patrol vans, patrol motorcycles, and payment of allowances to security personnel deployed to combat the security challenges in parts of the state.

He said that the state government would continue to give the security agencies the support they required to enable them to perform optimally.

He said that already the state government alongside the security agencies had mapped out a comprehensive security network that would see to the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in crimes and criminalities in the state.

"We have spent over N2 billion to support the security agencies in the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the last two years.

"We will continue to accord priority attention to the welfare of security personnel deployed to enable them to wipe out all those involved in the illegal acts for peace, progress and political stability to thrive.

"We are appealing to residents of the state to volunteer reliable information on movements of bad characters to the nearest security outfits for necessary action.

"We have also reached out to traditional and religious leaders and other stakeholders and urged them to mobilise residents to support the efforts of the government in the ongoing fight against criminal elements," the SSG said.

He assured that the state government in partnership with the security agencies, would continue to intensify efforts to end all the security challenges confronting the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

University of Ibadan allows only 1st class graduating students into convocation hall due to COVID-19 rules

University of Ibadan allows only 1st class graduating students into convocation hall due to COVID-19 rules

Ngige inaugurates electronic platform for job seekers

Ngige inaugurates electronic platform for job seekers

Niger spends N2 billion to support security agencies

Niger spends N2 billion to support security agencies

Troops kill more than 50 terrorists in Borno clash

Troops kill more than 50 terrorists in Borno clash

Africa is among top 3 regions in terms of crypto market growth

Africa is among top 3 regions in terms of crypto market growth

Judicial panel that investigated Lekki shooting of protesters submits report

Judicial panel that investigated Lekki shooting of protesters submits report

Kaduna residents laud El-Rufai over construction of flyovers, other road projects

Kaduna residents laud El-Rufai over construction of flyovers, other road projects

Zulum suspends activities to honour 4 soldiers killed by terrorists in Borno

Zulum suspends activities to honour 4 soldiers killed by terrorists in Borno

Court adjourns money laundering trial of ex-Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji

Court adjourns money laundering trial of ex-Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji

Trending

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)

Kwara Poly publishes names of 29 students expelled for examination malpractice

Federal Polytechnic,Offa in Kwara state (Premium Times)

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Senator Ali Ndume wants prosecutors to gain the upper hand in corruption cases

FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters

FG increases prices of single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters.