Niger spends N2 billion to support security agencies

The Secretary to the State Government(SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

Matane said that the money was spent on the purchase of Hilux patrol vans, patrol motorcycles, and payment of allowances to security personnel deployed to combat the security challenges in parts of the state.

He said that the state government would continue to give the security agencies the support they required to enable them to perform optimally.

He said that already the state government alongside the security agencies had mapped out a comprehensive security network that would see to the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in crimes and criminalities in the state.

"We have spent over N2 billion to support the security agencies in the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the last two years.

"We will continue to accord priority attention to the welfare of security personnel deployed to enable them to wipe out all those involved in the illegal acts for peace, progress and political stability to thrive.

"We are appealing to residents of the state to volunteer reliable information on movements of bad characters to the nearest security outfits for necessary action.

"We have also reached out to traditional and religious leaders and other stakeholders and urged them to mobilise residents to support the efforts of the government in the ongoing fight against criminal elements," the SSG said.