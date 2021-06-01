RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger Governor mourns NECO Registrar Obioma

Gov. Abubakar Sani- Bello of Niger has described the death of Prof. Godswill Obioma, Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO), as a great loss to the nation.

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger state and late Prof. Godswill Obioma, Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO). [NAN] Pulse Nigeria

Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje in Minna on Tuesday, said the death came at a time when the country needed his services in the advancement of the education sector.

He said that since he assumed office a year ago, Obioma had made his impact felt in the running of the organisation through prompt examination and the release of result.

“The Registrar was an experienced and hardworking personality, our heartfelt sympathy is with the family, and the examination body praying that God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss as well as grant the deceased soul eternal rest,” he said.

The governor sympathized with the family of the deceased, adding that government was with the family at this time of grieve and will give them the necessary support and comfort.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obioma died during a brief illness at the age of 67.

He was appointed Registrar of NECO on May 14, 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

