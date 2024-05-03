ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana ranked 4th most stressful country for workers in Sub-Saharan Africa

Emmanuel Tornyi

According to the 2023 Gallup's State of the Global Workplace report, Ghana has been ranked as the fourth most stress-inducing country for workers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Stressful workers
Stressful workers

The survey highlights that Ghanaian workers grapple with stress on a daily basis, catapulting the nation to a prominent position among stress-ridden work environments in the region.

Topping the list is Chad, where workers endure the highest levels of daily stress, followed by Uganda, Tanzania, and Sierra Leone.

Ghana closely trails Sierra Leone as the fourth most stress-laden country for workers.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, 46% of workers face daily stress, with nearly equal representation among male and female workers.

Despite the region's strides in recovering from the pandemic's peak, employee stress persists at alarmingly high levels.

The survey underscores the imperative for organizational leaders to tackle employee stress head-on, as it profoundly impacts productivity and performance.

Global report on stress
Global report on stress Pulse Ghana

Gallup stressed the pivotal role of employee engagement in mitigating stress, surpassing even the influence of work environment.

Gallup report stated that "While the debate over remote, hybrid, or on-site work continues, employee engagement remains paramount in reducing stress levels.

The flexibility of remote work offers autonomy and well-being, valued highly by today’s workers."

Gallup conducted its surveys by collecting feedback from 1,000 individuals in every country or region, employing a standardized set of fundamental questions translated into key local languages.

The data encapsulate the perspectives of employed adults aged 15 and above.

Emphasizing the significance of tackling workplace stress and fostering employee engagement, the report advocates for cultivating a robust and effective workforce in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Emmanuel Tornyi

