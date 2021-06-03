Niger Government confirms bandits kidnapped 136 students but Governor remains abroad

The bandits' attack on Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Tegina, Rafi local government area also left one person shot dead, with another sustaining gunshot injuries.

The government could not confirm the actual number of victims until it was announced by Deputy Governor Ahmed Mohammed Ketso during a media briefing on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

He said security agencies were being careful in the pursuit of bandits to avoid collateral damage to the hostages.

The deputy governor also assured parents of the students that the government is committed to the safe return of their children.

Briefing was helmed by the deputy governor because Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, is currently abroad on a 'security mission'.

His spokesperson, Mary Noel-Berje, said in a statement late on Sunday that the attack happened shortly after he left the country.

Without revealing which specific country he travelled, she said the governor is abroad to explore all possibilities of strengthening the state's security architecture.

Noel-Berje said the governor is expected back in the state 'within the shortest period of time', but was not specific about when.

Sunday's abduction is a repeat of the abduction of 24 students and 14 others at the Government Science College, Kagara in Niger in February.

The students were released over a week later, after the government negotiated with their abductors.

Some passengers of a Sharon Bus travelling to Minna were also abducted on Sunday, with attacks recorded across numerous communities in three LGAs - Rafi, Wushishi, and Bida.

In the Wushishi attack, gunmen attacked 17 communities on about 70 motorcycles and shot many residents.

Some women and children drowned as they tried to escape across River Kaduna, according to the government's report.

The Niger government on Wednesday announced the total ban of commercial motorcycles in Minna, to ensure the safety of the state capital.

Private motorcycles are allowed to operate but with restriction from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The latest attacks highlight yet again the worrying insecurity in the country, with violent crimes increasingly happening in many parts of the country.