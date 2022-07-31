NDLEA intercepts 2.8m Tramadol tabs worth N1.4bn at Lagos Port

He said that the seizure, in 55 cartons was made during the examination of a container at the port.

Babafemi said the interception followed the frustration of the smugglers’ first attempt to take the drugs through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja last week.

He explained that narcotics officers frustrated the attempt making the drug traffickers to make a second attempt using the port to take the drugs to London and to Dubai.

He added that at least five suspects had been arrested in connection with the attempts.

Babafemi stated also that a Dubai-bound passenger, Ms Ebhodaghei Osenemeshen was intercepted during the outward clearance of travellers on Rwanda Air via Kigali to Dubai on Monday July 25.

According to him, NDLEA operatives discovered in her luggage sachets of 225mg Tramadol concealed inside garri, a cassava staple packed among other foodstuffs.

“She claimed that the bag was given to her by someone in whose house she passed the night to help to deliver to another person in Dubai.

“On Tuesday July, 26, 50 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 27.1kg were seized at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company export shed.

“They were concealed inside large quantities of crayfish going to London,’’ he stated.

The NDLEA spokesperson added that another Dubai-bound female passenger, Rachael Emebradu, was arrested on the same day.

She was arrested with 1.8kg of Indian hemp packed inside bitter leaf in her luggage while attempting to board Rwanda Air flight to UAE via Kigali.

“The mother of one who hails from Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta said that she traded in men’s wears before deciding to travel to Dubai to expand her clothing business.