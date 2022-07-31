RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts 2.8m Tramadol tabs worth N1.4bn at Lagos Port

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

NDLEA intercepted 2.8 million tablets of 225 mg Tramadol with a street value of N1.4 billion at the Apapa Port, Lagos on Saturday.

NDLEA intercepts 2.8m Tramadol tabs worth N1.4bn at Lagos Port
NDLEA intercepts 2.8m Tramadol tabs worth N1.4bn at Lagos Port

NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, made the disclosure in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

He said that the seizure, in 55 cartons was made during the examination of a container at the port.

Babafemi said the interception followed the frustration of the smugglers’ first attempt to take the drugs through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja last week.

He explained that narcotics officers frustrated the attempt making the drug traffickers to make a second attempt using the port to take the drugs to London and to Dubai.

He added that at least five suspects had been arrested in connection with the attempts.

Babafemi stated also that a Dubai-bound passenger, Ms Ebhodaghei Osenemeshen was intercepted during the outward clearance of travellers on Rwanda Air via Kigali to Dubai on Monday July 25.

According to him, NDLEA operatives discovered in her luggage sachets of 225mg Tramadol concealed inside garri, a cassava staple packed among other foodstuffs.

“She claimed that the bag was given to her by someone in whose house she passed the night to help to deliver to another person in Dubai.

“On Tuesday July, 26, 50 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 27.1kg were seized at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company export shed.

“They were concealed inside large quantities of crayfish going to London,’’ he stated.

The NDLEA spokesperson added that another Dubai-bound female passenger, Rachael Emebradu, was arrested on the same day.

She was arrested with 1.8kg of Indian hemp packed inside bitter leaf in her luggage while attempting to board Rwanda Air flight to UAE via Kigali.

“The mother of one who hails from Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta said that she traded in men’s wears before deciding to travel to Dubai to expand her clothing business.

“She claimed that her ex-boyfriend that lives in Dubai, requested her to bring the bag, which contains the illicit substance along with foodstuffs,’’ Babafemi stated.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mixed reactions trail FG’s proposal to ban motorcycle

Mixed reactions trail FG’s proposal to ban motorcycle

NDLEA intercepts 2.8m Tramadol tabs worth N1.4bn at Lagos Port

NDLEA intercepts 2.8m Tramadol tabs worth N1.4bn at Lagos Port

Miyetti Allah commits to peace and security in Enugu State

Miyetti Allah commits to peace and security in Enugu State

Insecurity: Yahaya Bello orders suspension of traditional ruler, queries LG Chairman

Insecurity: Yahaya Bello orders suspension of traditional ruler, queries LG Chairman

Bandits moving into Nasarawa from Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara - Gov raises alarm

Bandits moving into Nasarawa from Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara - Gov raises alarm

2023: APC chieftain asks Nigerians in diaspora to support Tinubu

2023: APC chieftain asks Nigerians in diaspora to support Tinubu

Taraba university to establish model ranch - VC

Taraba university to establish model ranch - VC

How academics, others see the new JAMB cut-off marks

How academics, others see the new JAMB cut-off marks

APC sweeps Ebonyi LG polls

APC sweeps Ebonyi LG polls

Trending

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

Buhari looking sad

Buhari calls emergency security meeting after senators threatened to impeach him

President Muhammadu Buhari calls an emergency security meeting after senators threatened to impeach him. (Presidency)

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents. (TheNation)