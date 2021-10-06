RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA charges 20-year-old with drug trafficking

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday charged one 20-year-old Oluwafemi Abbas with drug trafficking.

NDLEA charges 20-year-old with drug trafficking (image used for illustration) [Vanguard]
Abba is charged on one count before a Federal High Court in Lagos State.

NDLEA counsel, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that Abbas committed the offence on Sept. 11.

Aernan said that the defendant was arrested at Old Garage in Ikotun, Lagos State, for unlawfully trading in hemp weighing 400g, in contravention of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.

The law provides for a maximum of life imprisonment for convicted drug traffickers.

No date has been fixed for Abba’s arraignment.

