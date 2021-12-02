RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCS releases names and photos of fleeing inmates after Jos jailbreak

The NCS says some prisoners have been rearrested, while 252 are still missing.

Faces of fleeing inmates (NCS)
Days after gunmen broke into the custodial centre in Jos, Plateau State and released some inmates, the Nigeria Correctional Centre has released the names and photos of the inmates on the run.

The centre was invaded barely a month after gunmen attacked the Abolongo Custodial Centre in Oyo State with explosives, releasing over 900 inmates.

Francis Enobore, the Public Relations Officer of NCS, said following the jail break in Jos, some of the inmates have been rearrested while 252 others are still missing.

According to him, nine inmates, one prison official, and one of the attackers were killed during the incident.

Below are the names and faces of some of the fleeing inmates released by the NCS.

Faces of fleeing inmates (NCS)
Faces of fleeing inmates (NCS)
Faces of fleeing inmates (NCS)
Faces of fleeing inmates (NCS)
Recall that in October, the NCS released the names and photos of 122 inmates who escaped from the Abolongo Custodial Centre in Oyo State.

The inmates had escaped from the correctional centre after a group of gunmen attacked the facility on the night of Friday, October 22, 2021.

