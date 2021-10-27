Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

The inmates had escaped from the correctional centre after a group of gunmen attacked the facility on the night of Friday, October 22, 2021.

According to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as of Sunday, October 24, 2021, 446 out of 907 escapees had been recaptured.

Aregbesola, who visited the facility after the incident had said that the fleeing inmates have no where to hide because the service has an updated database of the escapees including their biometrics.