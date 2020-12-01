The youths will be drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The Director-General of the fund, Sir Joseph Ari, said at the signing ceremony on Monday in Jos that the fund had created an impactful intervention in the economy through its various Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Programmes.

Ari said the organisation would be collaborating with the ministry in training youths in 21 trade areas.

He said the youths would be trained in Agro Allied, Catering, Autotronics, Welding, masonry, carpentry, plumbing, Tilling/POP, Painting and in Electrical Installation.

Others, he said, were: Information and Communication Technology, Solidworks, Facilities Management Technology, Health and Safety, Film and Photography, Cosmetology Mechatronics and in ACDC Motor Controls.

According to the director-general, 630 trainees will be trained from each state for a duration of three months, and that 30 beneficiaries will be trained per trade.

He said that both the digital, green and brown field approach implementation would be implemented to ensure that the trainees were exposed to new trends in technology and with practical hands-on approach.

He said that the fund would work with the data provided by the ministry of youths, and that it would ensure periodic feedback for effective implementation.

Ari said that the programme would be funded by the ministry.

The Minister for Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, who signed the MoU on behalf of his ministry, said that the mandate of the ITF and the ministry of youths were similar as it catered for the youths.

Dare said that the collaboration was imperative to upscale and retool the youths of the country who would in turn contribute their own quota to national development.

He said with the ministry’s collaboration with the ITF more youths would be trained annually.