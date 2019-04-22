Oguche was one of the two killed by armed assailants who invaded Kajuru Castle, a recreational resort, and kidnapped three people on Friday, April 19, 2019.

The other victim of the attack is Faye Mooney, a British aid worker, who was his girlfriend.

Although Mooney was identified shortly after the attack, authorities remained tight-lipped over the identity of the second victim.

However, Oguche, a Kogi State native, has now been identified as a member of staff of the International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO) which made the announcement on Monday, April 22.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Matthew Oguche in Friday's attack at Kajuru Castle in Kaduna State, Nigeria.

"Seen as the 'little brother' of the training team, Matthew was a kind, intelligent and outward-looking young man with a passion for learning and a deep commitment to helping others," the organisation announced in a statement.

According to INSO, Oguche joined the organisation as a training assistant in early 2018 and was involved in the delivery of personal safety and hostile environment awareness courses to NGOs before his death.

The deceased also worked as a programme assistant at Mercy Corps, where he most likely met Mooney, between July 2017 and January 2018.

Oguche and Mooney were part of a group of 14 who had travelled from Lagos State to the crisis-ridden Kajuru which has been plagued by conflict over the past few months with communal conflicts as well as activities of bandits leading to the death of dozens.

At least 55 people were killed during a communal clash at Kasuwan Magani in October 2018, and another 130 people were killed in another spate of violence that ravaged Maro and several other communities in February 2019.