Mattew Seiyefa replaces Lawal Daura as DSS DG

This is coming after Lawan Daura was sacked by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.
Daura’s sack came after DSS operatives invaded the National Assembly on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
Osinbajo also ordered that the former DG should hand over to the most senior officer in the DSS.
According to Channels TV, the Acting President also met with Seiyefa and the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, shortly after the acting DSS DG's appointmtnet.
Seiyefa's appointment was also confirmed by the Presidency on Twitter.
ALSO READ: NASS leadership postpones scheduled meeting indefinitely
According to a source in National Assembly, “30 APC senators met with the Director General (DG) of DSS at midnight of Monday, August 6 at the DSS headquarters. The plot is to impeach the senate president and deputy senate president today (August 7, 2018).”
Meanwhile, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara have condemned the invasion of the National Assembly complex by DSS operatives.