news

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has ordered the termination of the appointment of the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura.

Daura's termination was announced by Osinbajo's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

"Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice," the statement read.

While the reason for his termination has not been made public, early speculations indicate that it might have something to do with DSS operatives taking over the National Assembly complex early on Tuesday. They prevented lawmakers and journalists from gaining access into the premises in what many believe to be a plot to implement the impeachment of Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Before his termination, Osinbajo summoned Daura to the Presidential Villa and met with him after his arrival around 1:15pm, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Acting President also met with the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, whose officers have also been involved in questionable actions, most recently their invasion of the Benue State House of Assembly.