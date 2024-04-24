Spate of deaths strikes Nigerian movie industry, Nigerians calls for action

Veteran Yoruba actor, Deji Aderemi, popularly known as Olofa Ina, died on Thursday, January 4. He died at the age of 73.

According to reports, the thespian died of cancer in Lagos State. Veteran actress, Ethel Ekpe, who adorned the Nigerian entertainment screen for years, died on Wednesday, February 7, in Lagos State.

Ekpe is well known for playing the role of ‘Segi’ on the Nigerian Television Authority sitcom, ‘Basi and Company’. She died after a long battle with cancer.

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri died on March 1, at the age of 44.

A day after Sisi Quadri’s demise, the news of the passing of comic actor, John Okafor, popular as Mr Ibu broke out. The actor died at the age of 62.

Three weeks after losing one of its comic actors, the Nigerian movie industry lost yet another veteran actor, Amaechi Muonagor, to the cold hands of death.

Muonagor died on Sunday, March 24, after battling kidney disease for a long time. This came a few days after a viral video in which he solicited financial assistance from Nigerians to enable him to travel abroad for a kidney transplant.

Nollywood actress, Adejumoke Oreoluwa Aderounmu, popularly known for her role as ‘Esther’ in popular TV series, Jenifa’s Diary, died on Sunday, March 7.

Days after the death of Adejumoke, the news of the passing of Junior Pope Odonwodo popularly called, Jnr Pope, broke out. The actor died on Wednesday, March 10, while filming in Asaba, Delta.

Again, on Tuesday, Veteran Nollywood actor and singer, Zulu Adigwe, died. Adigwe earned fame for his paternal roles in Nollywood movies such as Mr B in the sitcom, ‘Basi and Company,’ and featured in the 2019 blockbuster ‘Living in Bondage’ and ‘Breaking Free’.

Fans on Wednesday, took to the social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, to raise their concerns.

@rucie_cares, tweeted, “What is really happening to all this great actors?

“This calls for concern. We lost so much this year, great men and women that had put smiles in our faces over the years.

I think the government should start with Health Insurance for them.”

@simplyweezee, via X, tweeted, “I think something is absolutely wrong. People should check up on these actors.”

Also, @ikukuoma_jay, tweeted, “Haaaa, how many of them come remain?

This generation of Nollywood stars don finish ooo.”

@Chukwumemekeony2 via X tweeted: "What’s happening with all the Nollywood actors these days?

“This year alone, we’ve lost about four of them if I’m not mistaken. Rest in peace Zulu Adigwe.”

@DebestDBT via X tweeted: "Something in that Nollywood needs to be checked."

@styles_jp8 via X tweeted, “What’s going on in Nollywood.”

@pee_rsp via X tweeted: “What’s happening?”

@fargovenus via X tweeted: “Too many actors passing on lately.”

@dej66881970 via X tweeted: “Why are people dying in the movie industry more than any industry. It’s indeed alarming.”