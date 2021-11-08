RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Maina jailed for stealing over N2 billion belonging to pensioners

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Maina's jail term will run from October 25, 2019 when he was first taken into custody.

Former Chairman, the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.
Former Chairman, the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

A former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has been found guilty and jailed on charges bordering on money laundering.

Recommended articles

He had been charged with a series of misconducts including operating fictitious bank accounts, corruption, and money laundering to the tune of N2.1 billion.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja found him guilty and sentenced him to eight years in prison in a ruling delivered on Monday, November 8, 2021.

The judge ruled that the former official stole funds meant for pensioners, denying them of the fruits of their labour.

Maina was found to have concealed his true identity when he induced officials in Fidelity Bank and the United Bank for Africa to open accounts for him using the identity of his family members.

Two of the accounts had cash deposits of N300 million, N500 million and N1.5 billion, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who filed charges against him.

He was also found guilty of purchasing a property in Abuja for which he paid with $1.4 million cash, without passing through a financial institution.

In addition to the jail sentence, Justice Abang ordered Maina and his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Limited, to restitute about N2.1 billion traced to their bank accounts back to the Federal Government.

The convict's jail term will run from October 25, 2019 when he was first taken into custody.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Umahi denies rejecting result of Anambra governorship election

Governor Umahi denies rejecting result of Anambra governorship election

Lagos lawmakers want compensation for victims of Ikoyi building collapse

Lagos lawmakers want compensation for victims of Ikoyi building collapse

NCC to generate N632 billion revenue in 2022

NCC to generate N632 billion revenue in 2022

INEC adjusts voting hours for Anambra supplementary election

INEC adjusts voting hours for Anambra supplementary election

Obaseki says security improving in Edo

Obaseki says security improving in Edo

PDP candidate Ozigbo thinks he can still win Anambra election despite trailing with over 50k votes

PDP candidate Ozigbo thinks he can still win Anambra election despite trailing with over 50k votes

Nigeria suffers worst cholera outbreak in over 10 years

Nigeria suffers worst cholera outbreak in over 10 years

ASUU panel clears FUTO's appointment of Pantami as professor

ASUU panel clears FUTO's appointment of Pantami as professor

We’ve recorded appreciable milestone in recovering looted assets - Malami

We’ve recorded appreciable milestone in recovering looted assets - Malami

Trending

Lagos shuts down Vedic Hospital for employing unlicensed foreign doctors

Vedic Lifecare Hospital [Vedic]

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos

36 people confirmed dead in Ikoyi building collapse

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]

Body of Femi Osibona, Fourscore Homes owner recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG]