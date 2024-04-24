ADVERTISEMENT
Keyamo orders swift suspension of Dana Airlines' fleet by NCAA over safety

News Agency Of Nigeria

He stated that the recent incidents underscores urgency of the matter, and decisive action must be taken to safeguard interests of all stakeholders involved.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
This is contained in a memo signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Emmanuel Meribole, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Keyamo said that the ministry’s attention had been drawn to recent incidents of both the safety and financial viability of the airline’s operations.

“In light of these incidents and with the paramount priority being the safety and well-being of our citizens and travellers, the minister has directed that you immediately initiate the suspension of Dana Airline’s fleet until a comprehensive audit can be conducted.

“This audit should encompass all aspects of safety protocols, maintenance procedures and financial health to ensure full compliance with our aviation regulations.

“The recent incidents have underscored the urgency of this matter, and swift and decisive action must be taken to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders involved.

“I trust in your expertise and diligence in carrying out this audit thoroughly and expeditiously.

“Please keep me informed of the progress and any significant findings throughout this process,” Keyamo said.

The minister praised the NCAA for its dedication to upholding the highest standards of aviation safety.

NAN reports that a Dana MD aircraft, with registration number 5N BKI had, at about 9:45 am on Tuesday, veered off the runway of the local wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja.

All the 83 passengers and six crew members were, however, disembarked unhurt.

