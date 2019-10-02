The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced that it has former pension reforms boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, in custody two years after a manhunt was initiated.

Maina had been controversially recalled and promoted to head the Ministry of Interior's human resource department in 2017, four years after he was dismissed by the Federal Civil Service Commission.

He had been charged in 2015 alongside a former Head of Service Steve Oronsaye, Osarenkhoe Afe and Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited before a Federal High Court on a 24-count charge bordering on procurement fraud and obtaining by false pretence through the award of fraudulent biometric contracts.

After he was declared wanted over an alleged N2 billion pension fraud, he had fled abroad to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), evading the capture of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Maina's 'disengagement' and ordered a full investigation into the circumstances of his recall after his reinstatement drew public outcry against the government.

While the investigation's conclusion remains unknown, Maina had remained in the wind ever since with rumours that he was being protected by powerful political figures.

DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, disclosed on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 that Maina was arrested at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel in Abuja on Monday, September 30 following a request by the EFCC.

He said Maina was arrested alongside his 20-year-old son, Faisal, who pulled a gun on DSS agents during his father's arrest.

"The lad even pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation. He was, however, disarmed and arrested.

"He is a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai where he is studying Telecoms Engineering," he said.

Items recovered from the duo include a pistol with live ammunition, a bullet proof Range Rover SUV, a BMW Saloon car, foreign currencies, a phantom 7 drone and sensitive documents.

Afunanya said the suspects and recovered items will be handed over to the EFCC for further investigations and appropriate actions.