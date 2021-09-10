LUTH inducts 200 doctors, dentists

Oke gave the advice on Friday at the induction of the 2018/2019 set of LUTH College of Medicine.

Oke said the goal of their training was to make them life long learners with the motivation to constantly improve themselves.

“I, therefore, urge you to adopt and adapt to the inevitable changes, challenges and opportunities ahead.

“Please do not limit yourself to what you learn in the classroom only, be ready to learn new things,” he said.

He also advised the inductees to cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit, saying it would help them to embrace critical questioning, innovation, service and continuous improvement.

“Try to be imaginative and sense an opportunity to break through, for instance, COVID-19 pandemic created amazing opportunities for face masks and shield makers.

“Be the change agent and join hands together with other well meaning Nigerians in the health team to change the narrative about our education and heath sectors.

“Whether you stay in the country or you go to the outside world, I implore you to keep all the good practices, skills and principles that your teachers have instilled in you,” Oke said.

Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Development Service, UNILAG, urged the inductees to be professional, and continue to promote and protect the reputation of the institution.

Also, Dr Olayinka Obafemi-Moses, Secretary of the college, advised the inductees to take up the responsibility with every sense of diligence.

Obafemi-Moses advised them to be worthy ambassador of the school and assured the inductees that the institution would continue to show interest in their success.

Dr Oluwatosin Olowojebutu, Chairman, CMUL Alumni, Lagos chapter, advised the inductees to collaborate with one another to improve the health sector.

“Medicine fields are very creative and productive but the spirit of collaboration will make you excellent doctors,” he said.