LASU guarantees 50% refund of school fees to 4.5 CGPA students

She said the policy was to promote healthy competition among the students who consistently maintain average of the CGPA.

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 6,648 students were matriculated into the academic programmes of the institution.

Olatunji-Bello said LASU had over the years remained on the path of academic excellence and distinguished itself in the comity of universities in the country.

She said, “We are committed to excellence and determined to emerge as the best university in the West Africa region.

“Our students’ welfare is top on our priorities as we will ensure that the learning environment remains conducive for learning.

“My dear matriculating students, please note that the distance between matriculation and convocation ceremonies is quite wide and yet so close, it is important that the journey ends successfully.’’

Olatunji-Bello advised the matriculating students to be regular in attendance at lectures, carry out all assignments shun deviant behaviours and avoid indecent dressing among others.

“The university has zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractices, corruption and hooliganism.

“Those found culpable will be dealt with in line with their disciplinary mechanisms,“ she said.

Dr Tajudeen Olumoko, Acting Dean, Students Affairs Division, said that the cardinal objective of the exercise was to acquaint the students with the fundamental principles, norms and culture of the institution.