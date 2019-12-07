Premium Cognac, Remy Martin, raised the bar yet again with the 2019 Finale of ‘At the Club with Rémy Martin’. The event which held on Thursday 28th, November 2019 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, VI, Lagos, lived up to its reputation as the grandest club experience in Nigeria with exciting performances and many more.

Last week was epic as Remy Martin threw the grandest club party in Lagos.

Kicking off on the black carpet hosted by Kim Oprah and VJ Adams, guests were set in the mood for the electrifying night ahead. Guest and celebrities across the entertainment industry were ushered into an exquisite night of fun and breath-taking musical performances from the biggest artistes in Nigeria.

The energy gad himself, Do2dtun kept the energy in the room going all night in between performances from Fireboydml, Seyi Shay, Naira Marley, Wande Coal, Ill Bliss and exotic performances from choreographers and Brazilian dancers.

See photos from the exciting night event below.

