The governor’s commendation is contained in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham, on Thursday in Jos.
Lalong hails Plateau indigene, CSP Amah, for rejecting $200,000 bribe
Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has commended a police officer and indigene of the state, CSP Daniel Amah, for rejecting $200,000 bribe from armed robbery suspects.
Read Also
He saluted Amah for his resolve to adhere to the ethics of the police force, even in the face of temptation.
Lalong showered encomium on the officer, who presided over the investigation as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Bompai Police Station in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano.
He said that the ‘Public Service Integrity Award’ recently bestowed on Amah by Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was well deserved.
“Your honesty and patriotism to reject the temptation to participate in corruption and conceal crime have made your family, Plateau State and Nigeria proud.
“I am not surprised because the action of Amah is in tandem with the Plateau spirit of diligence, honesty, patriotism and hard work” he said.
The governor urged the police officer to continue with his good work and be a mentor to others, describing his singular act as an indication of a bright career in the service of the nation.
He also urged other officers and Nigerians in all sectors to emulate Amah’s conduct, which, he said, was critical toward transforming the country.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, had also commended the police officer for his integrity and professionalism.
NAN also reports that Amah, an indigene of Jos-East Local Government Area of Plateau, joined the Nigerian Police Force as a Cadet Inspector in 2002.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng