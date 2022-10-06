Lalong hails Plateau indigene, CSP Amah, for rejecting $200,000 bribe

He saluted Amah for his resolve to adhere to the ethics of the police force, even in the face of temptation.

Lalong showered encomium on the officer, who presided over the investigation as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Bompai Police Station in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano.

He said that the ‘Public Service Integrity Award’ recently bestowed on Amah by Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was well deserved.

“Your honesty and patriotism to reject the temptation to participate in corruption and conceal crime have made your family, Plateau State and Nigeria proud.

“I am not surprised because the action of Amah is in tandem with the Plateau spirit of diligence, honesty, patriotism and hard work” he said.

The governor urged the police officer to continue with his good work and be a mentor to others, describing his singular act as an indication of a bright career in the service of the nation.

He also urged other officers and Nigerians in all sectors to emulate Amah’s conduct, which, he said, was critical toward transforming the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, had also commended the police officer for his integrity and professionalism.