Lagos govt seals Chinese firm over death of 17-year-old employee

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to safety of lives and property of its citizens which led to another sealing of Mingy Trading Company Ltd. at 11, Ila Orangun Street, Ijegun-Egba, Satellite Town.

Mojola said the sealing took place following a report in the Punch newspaper on May 20 tagged, “Lagos teenage factory worker killed in industrial accident on resumption day.”

He said the fatality occurred due to violation of safety precautionary measures, and that the victim, one Babatunde AbdulRahmon, 17, was employed on the said day.

“The 17-year-old was immediately exposed to a mechanical and electrical manufacturing equipment without training and provision for personal protective equipment.

“In the process of operating the equipment, he lost his life. There was also very clear evidence of poor housekeeping, lack of safety signage, poor factory layout for emergency management, very poor recruitment process with no documented training records, poorly installed electric cables and poor record keeping.

“On no account should any company employ an underage person to operate a mixer or grinding machine without proper training and use of personal protective equipment,” Mojola said.

He reiterated the importance of having a tested electrical wiring system, appropriate safety signage, good housekeeping and a clean environment devoid of infractions and hazards to lives of its workers.

Mojola implored organisations to value lives above monetary gains, adopt best practice, adding that a culture of safety first should be individual and collective responsibility.

The Lagos safety boss, declared zero tolerance for safety violations and warned that punitive measures would be taken against organisations found culpable.