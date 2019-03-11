On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Nigerians went to the polls to participate in the gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections.

The poll marked the end of the 2019 general elections which saw President Muhammadu Buhari re-elected for a second term.

In Lagos, the economic nerve centre of the country elected a new governor in relatively unusual circumstances.

The incumbent governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode failed to get a second term ticket from his party All Progressives Congress (APC).

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in spectacular fashion, won the APC primary and embarked on a vigorous campaign.

On Sunday, March 10, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced he won the gubernatorial election defeating the three-time gubernatorial candidate Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the early hours of Saturday, Pulse Nigeria took a trip around the most populous city in Africa, to monitor the state-wide elections.

The photo essay offers you a rare glimpse of Lagos, stripped of its intensity. It also shows the culture of voting in the city.

Empty Spaces

On election day, Lagos looks like a post-apocalyptic metropolis devoid of humans. A city that is normally choked with people, cars and pedestrians is eerily empty. The scenery is both unsettling and welcoming.

Low voter turn out

During the gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections, low voter turn out witnessed in large parts of the country.

Even Lagos was not left out as voter apathy was the order of the day.

The reasons could be down to a lack of trust in the electoral process and voter intimidation during the presidential and House of Assembly elections.

This was witnessed in several polling units visited by Pulse Nigeria both on the Mainland and Island.

Security Presence

Voting in Nigeria is still a volatile process. Policemen and soldiers are normally stationed at polling units to ensure order and maintain peace.

The 2019 elections were no different. In usually peaceful areas in Lagos, policemen were present to monitor the proceedings.

In volatile areas like Lagos Island, there were numerous checkpoints by the military especially in Lagos Island that could best be described as a militarized zone.

On highways, there were numerous police and military checkpoints to curtail violence and rigging.

NYSC members at polling units

For the 2019 elections, 13,637 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members were mobilized by the INEC as ad-hoc staff.

They play an important role in the electoral process. On Saturday, the NYSC members were present at polling units to aid voting.

A Football mad country

The number one sport in Nigerian is football, and on Saturday this was truly at display.

From wealthy neighbourhoods to slums, boys, young men and young women took to the streets to play street football or as it is popularly known in Nigeria, 'Monkey Post'.

The goal posts are usually demarcated with stones and tyres. While hundreds of thousands of Lagosians were at polling units, countless games of 'monkey post' were going on even on expressways with makeshift miniature goalposts.

Cycling was another activity that was prominent on empty Lagos roads during the elections. While some did it for leisure others used it as a means of transportation.

Even though it was election day, some fitness buffs went jogging on the Ikoyi-Lekki bridge, a popular spot for runners.