On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Nigerians went to the polls to participate in the gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections.

The poll marked the end of the 2019 general elections which saw President Muhammadu Buhari re-elected for a second term.

In Lagos, the economic nerve centre of the country elected a new governor in relatively unusual circumstances.

The incumbent governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode failed to get a second term ticket from his party All Progressives Congress (APC).

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in spectacular fashion, won the APC primary and embarked on a vigorous campaign.

Posters of the governor-elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu on a wall at Allen Avenue roundabout, Ikeja (Pulse)

On Sunday, March 10, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced he won the gubernatorial election defeating the three-time gubernatorial candidate Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Posters of the PDP gubernatorial candidate Jimi Agbaje in Lekki Phase 1 (Pulse)

In the early hours of Saturday, Pulse Nigeria took a trip around the most populous city in Africa, to monitor the state-wide elections.

The photo essay offers you a rare glimpse of Lagos, stripped of its intensity. It also shows the culture of voting in the city.

Empty Spaces

Computer Village in Ikeja usually a busy spot for mobile phone sales is empty on election day (Pulse)

On election day, Lagos looks like a post-apocalyptic metropolis devoid of humans. A city that is normally choked with people, cars and pedestrians is eerily empty. The scenery is both unsettling and welcoming.

An integral transportation structure in Lagos state, the Third Mainland Bridge looks calm and empty on election day (Pulse)
Third Mainland Bridge has felt the brunt of election season. Several campaign posters deface the bridge while wooden campaign posters hang on the light poles (Pulse)
An aerial shot of Marina street showing the famous Cathedral Church of Christ built in 1946. The bustling street is predictably empty (Pulse)
Ojuelegba 'Under Bridge', a notorious hot spot for uninterrupted 24/7 commercial activities is also mute (Pulse)
Empty wooden stalls at the Folashade Tinubu Ojo Market in Yaba (Pulse)
A shot of Sabo Market on election day (Pulse)
Even the rowdy Oshodi is not left out of the inaction (Pulse)
The empty car park of the Ikeja City Mall (Pulse)
A view of the usually busy Allen Avenue on election day (Pulse)
Ikorodu Expressway is absent of private vehicles, BRT buses and rickety danfo buses (Pulse)
A shot of the Lekki Toll gate without the usual car activity on an average day (Pulse)

Low voter turn out

Nigeria witnessed a low turnout of voters during the gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections (Pulse)

Even Lagos was not left out as voter apathy was the order of the day.

The reasons could be down to a lack of trust in the electoral process and voter intimidation during the presidential and House of Assembly elections.

This was witnessed in several polling units visited by Pulse Nigeria both on the Mainland and Island.

A polling unit in Victoria Island with little turn out (Pulse)
A polling unit in Yaba with little turnout (Pulse)
A polling unit in Alausa, Ikeja with a small number of voters (Pulse)

Security Presence

A policeman at a polling unit in Oniru. Armed officers were present at polling units and roads during the election (Pulse)

Voting in Nigeria is still a volatile process. Policemen and soldiers are normally stationed at polling units to ensure order and maintain peace.

The 2019 elections were no different. In usually peaceful areas in Lagos, policemen were present to monitor the proceedings.

Two police officers taking it easy at a polling unit in Victoria Island (Pulse)

In volatile areas like Lagos Island, there were numerous checkpoints by the military especially in Lagos Island that could best be described as a militarized zone.

A soldier allows a car through at a road block in Lagos Island (Pulse)

On highways, there were numerous police and military checkpoints to curtail violence and rigging.

Nigerian police officers stop a car at a checkpoint in Mile 12 (Pulse)
Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers place cones on the Third Mainland Bridge (Pulse)

NYSC members at polling units

Members of the NYSC as INEC ad-hoc staff at a polling unit in Victoria Island (Pulse)

For the 2019 elections, 13,637 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members were mobilized by the INEC as ad-hoc staff.

They play an important role in the electoral process. On Saturday, the NYSC members were present at polling units to aid voting.

An NYSC member accredits a female Nigerian voter in Lagos Island (Pulse)
An NYSC member preparing ballot papers at a polling unit in Yaba (Pulse)

A Football mad country

A game of football on a street in Victoria Island (Pulse)

The number one sport in Nigerian is football, and on Saturday this was truly at display.

From wealthy neighbourhoods to slums, boys, young men and young women took to the streets to play street football or as it is popularly known in Nigeria, 'Monkey Post'.

A game of 'monkey post' going on in Lagos Island (Pulse)

The goal posts are usually demarcated with stones and tyres. While hundreds of thousands of Lagosians were at polling units, countless games of 'monkey post' were going on even on expressways with makeshift miniature goalposts.

Young boys take over the expressway at Oyingbo to play football (Pulse)
People with disability in a game of football in Marina (Pulse)

Cycling was another activity that was prominent on empty Lagos roads during the elections. While some did it for leisure others used it as a means of transportation.

A young boy on his bicycle at Ojuelegba (Pulse)
A happy cyclist at Mile 12 overhead bridge (Pulse)

Even though it was election day, some fitness buffs went jogging on the Ikoyi-Lekki bridge, a popular spot for runners.

A man takes a walk after running on the Ikoyi-Lekki Bridge (Pulse)