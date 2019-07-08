Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says his ‎administration will soon upgrade general hospitals located within the headquarters of each of the four newly created Emirates ‎to 400-bed to accommodate more patients.

He also promised that all the hospitals would be equipped with the state-of-the-art equipment, to cater for all the medical needs of the Emirates.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Abba Anwar and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Kano. ‎

He said the project will take away the much burden place on other hospitals located within the Kano metropolitan Emirate.

The governor was quoted to have disclosed this when he paid condolence visit to the Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar, over the death of his son, Aliyu Tafida.

‎”Part of the major reasons why he created the new Emirates, was to make life easier to those living within the jurisdiction of the newly established royal spaces, while at the same time spreading even development to all parts of the state.

“My administration is determined to make people understand the viability and necessity for such new Emirates.

“One of it is our intention to move the health care delivery system to a more progressive level,” he said.

He also said that synergy between government and traditional Institution was crucial for developing the society in the faces of security, health care system, education, environmental sanitation and social cohesion among others.

‎On the free and compulsory primary and post primary education, the governor said that committees would soon be raised, with the genuine collaborative efforts of the traditional institutions, to see to the full-blown implementation of the policy across all the nooks and crannies of the state.

In his response, Emir of Rano, Alhaji Abubakar commended the governor for his foresight in addressing major and most fundamental problems facing the Emirate with the view to clearing them.

“This shows how responsive and responsible our dear leader is,” he said.

Abubakar thanked the governor and his powerful entourage for the condolence visit.