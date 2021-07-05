RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna explosion: IED was detonated by football-playing children- Police

The Improvised Explosive Device that was detonated in Kaduna Saturday, was concealed in three empty yogurt containers, the police revealed on Sunday.

A Nigerian police officer wearing a gas mask

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Saturday incident, which occurred in Badarawa area of Kaduna metropolis, resulted in the death of one adolescent child, aged seven and the injury of two others, aged nine and seven.

Giving an update on the incident, spokesperson of Bauchi Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said Improvised Explosive Device were concealed in three bottles of popular children’s Juice (Viju Milk).

“Three Children picked up the bottles but unknown to them, they contained explosive substance; the children started playing football with the bottles, as a result two of the bottles exploded, injuring the three children."

The victims were however rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for treatment, where one of them died owing to injuries he sustained from the explosion.

“One of the victims was treated and discharged, while the third child is still receiving treatment.

“The Command’s Explosive Ordnance Department (EOD) is carrying out a holistic forensic analysis of the device with a view to apprehending those responsible for this heinous act,” he said.

