Kaduna explosion: IED was detonated by football-playing children- Police

Giving an update on the incident, spokesperson of Bauchi Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said Improvised Explosive Device were concealed in three bottles of popular children’s Juice (Viju Milk).

“Three Children picked up the bottles but unknown to them, they contained explosive substance; the children started playing football with the bottles, as a result two of the bottles exploded, injuring the three children."

The victims were however rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for treatment, where one of them died owing to injuries he sustained from the explosion.

“One of the victims was treated and discharged, while the third child is still receiving treatment.