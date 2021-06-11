'Keep a low profile', US advises citizens in Nigeria to avoid June 12 protests

The US said this on Friday, June 11, 2021, in a statement titled, ‘Demonstration Alert: US Mission Nigeria (June 12, 2021) — Nationwide Protests on Democracy Day.’

Advising its citizens to avoid the areas where the protests will hold, the embassy mentioned the Unity Fountain, Abuja; Lekki tollgate plaza, and Gani Fawehinmi Park in Lagos as venues of the protests.

The statement reads in part, “Several groups have announced their intentions to protest nationwide on June 12, Democracy Day. Police presence and response can be expected nationwide, including in Abuja where government events are scheduled to celebrate the national holiday and in Lagos where simultaneous protests are planned.

“The likely locations for the protests in Abuja will be at Unity Fountain (Hilton Hotel area), Wuse, Berger Roundabout, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Airport Road, and British Circle. In Lagos, the likely locations for protests will be Lekki Toll Gate and Gani Fawehinmi Park. Calls for the protests suggest they may begin as early as 7am.

“Actions to Take: Avoid the areas of the demonstrations. Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests. Monitor local media for updates. Keep a low profile.”