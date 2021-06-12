June 12: Police disperse protesting Shi'ites in Abuja

Yusuf said that the command had restored calm in the area, adding that the group and other protesters had targeted inciting public disturbance and breaching public peace.

She said that no arrest was made but that the action of the command was necessitated by concerns of some agitated residents.

She pledged the commitment of the command to ensure that FCT residents enjoyed a hitch-free Democracy Day celebration.

The PPRO said that the command would not hesitate to bring to book any person or entity that would attempt to breach the peace or cause a breakdown of law and order in the territory.