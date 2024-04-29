ADVERTISEMENT
2 workers die after bridge under construction collapse in Ebonyi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The incident occurred at about 10 am while the construction workers were at the site.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Joshua Ukandu confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki. He said that the incident occurred at about 10 am while the construction workers were at the site.

Ukandu said that the victims, Oshim Simon and Francis Inyang, were labourers working with the construction company handling the project and they died as a result of the injuries sustained when the accident happened.

He said their corpses had been evacuated and taken to Iboko General Hospital Mortuary in the area.

News Agency Of Nigeria

