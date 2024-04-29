ADVERTISEMENT
FCT experiences power outage, AEDC blames technical faults on feeders

News Agency Of Nigeria

AEDC says its technical team is working tirelessly to rectify the fault and restore the power supply as quickly as possible.

FCT experiences power outage, AEDC blames technical faults on feeders [Pulse Nigeria]
The company’s management in a statement on Monday in Abuja listed the feeders affected as L36, H23, H33 and 8.

This is to inform residents in parts of Abuja that the power outage currently being experienced is due to technical faults on feeders L36, H23, H33 and 8 respectively.

“Locations affected: are feeder L36-Entire Idu industrial, CITEC Estate, Efab Global, Babaginda Estate, Nizamaye Hospital and its environs.

“FH 23-Airport, River Park, Shoprite, NIPCO, Dunamis Church, NIGCOMSAT and its environs,’’ it said.

The company said that Feeder FH33 was also affected and this comprises Apo Mechanic Village, Waru Village and its environs. The company also said that Feeder 8 which has Jabi, Parts of Utako, Life Camp, Kado, Efab, Zango Daura, and Mbora Estates and its environs was also affected.

According to AEDC, its technical team is working tirelessly to rectify the fault and restore the power supply as quickly as possible and regrets any inconvenience caused.

