FCT experiences power outage, AEDC blames technical faults on feeders

The company’s management in a statement on Monday in Abuja listed the feeders affected as L36, H23, H33 and 8.

“This is to inform residents in parts of Abuja that the power outage currently being experienced is due to technical faults on feeders L36, H23, H33 and 8 respectively.

“Locations affected: are feeder L36-Entire Idu industrial, CITEC Estate, Efab Global, Babaginda Estate, Nizamaye Hospital and its environs.

“FH 23-Airport, River Park, Shoprite, NIPCO, Dunamis Church, NIGCOMSAT and its environs,’’ it said.

The company said that Feeder FH33 was also affected and this comprises Apo Mechanic Village, Waru Village and its environs. The company also said that Feeder 8 which has Jabi, Parts of Utako, Life Camp, Kado, Efab, Zango Daura, and Mbora Estates and its environs was also affected.