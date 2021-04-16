JAMB bans parents from UTME centres

According to Punch, JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede was quoted in a statement ordering CBT Centres not to allow parents and guardians to come close to UTME venues.

The JAMB boss was said to have made the statement after inspecting some of the registration centres in Kwara state.

The statement reads, “The registrar said it has been discovered that the parents/guardians are always a distraction to both candidates and the centres and at the same time, congesting the halls by not following the COVID — 19 protocols.

“Oloyede also advised parents/guardians to stop pushing the education of their wards faster than necessary.

“For example, a 14 or 15-year-old is not matured enough to undergo the process of registration and university pressure and are vulnerable to exploitation by scammers out there.”