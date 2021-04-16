JAMB bans parents from UTME centres
Oloyede also advises parents to stop pushing the education of their wards faster than necessary.
Pulse Nigeria
According to Punch, JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede was quoted in a statement ordering CBT Centres not to allow parents and guardians to come close to UTME venues.
The JAMB boss was said to have made the statement after inspecting some of the registration centres in Kwara state.
The statement reads, “The registrar said it has been discovered that the parents/guardians are always a distraction to both candidates and the centres and at the same time, congesting the halls by not following the COVID — 19 protocols.
“Oloyede also advised parents/guardians to stop pushing the education of their wards faster than necessary.
“For example, a 14 or 15-year-old is not matured enough to undergo the process of registration and university pressure and are vulnerable to exploitation by scammers out there.”
Oloyede also advised states Ministries of Education and relevant stakeholders saddled with the responsibility of enrollment of students into secondary schools to ensure the students’ true age before admittance into secondary schools.
