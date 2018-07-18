Pulse.ng logo
INEC says Nigerians can register for PVC on weekends from Aug 1

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the Nigerian public can now register for their permanent voter's card (PVC) on Saturdays and Sundays.

With only 31 days left to the closure of the continuous voters registration (CVR) exercise, INEC announced that Nigerians can register for their PVC on weekends between August 1, 2018 and August 17, 2018.

The announcement was made by Rotimi Oyekanmi, the media adviser and chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

"From Aug 1 to 5pm Aug 17 2018, Nigerians across the country can register for Permanent Voter's Card (PVC) from 9am to 5pm, including Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays within the period," Oyekanmi tweeted.

Oyekanmi took to his Twitter account on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at about 7:42 PM to inform the public as the country approaches the 2019 general elections.

 

Contrary to announcement that the exercise is scheduled to end by 3pm on August 17, 2018, it will now end by 5pm on August 17, 2018.

Timetable for 2019 general elections

In the official timetable for the 2019 general elections released by INEC, February 16, 2019 has been set for the presidential elections with the elections for the National Assembly also taking place on the same day.

The elections for state governors, state assembly representatives, and council representatives will take place on March 2, 2019.

The commission also announced that election campaigns for all political parties and candidates seeking to contest for the Presidential and National Assemblies will commence on November 18, 2018 and end on February 14, 2019.

Political parties and candidates seeking to contest for Governorship and State Assembly elections will commence campaigns on December 1, 2018 and end on February 28, 2019.

Collections of forms for all elections by political parties at the INEC headquarters in Abuja will commence on August 17, 2018 and end on August 24, 2018 while all party primaries and resolution that might arise as a result of disagreement of primary elections should commence between August 18, 2018 and end on October 7, 2018.

