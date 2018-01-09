INEC unveils timetable, schedule of activities ahead of polls

Home > News > Politics >

INEC has said the Presidential and National Assembly elections will henceforth hold on the third Saturday of February of every election year.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu swore in Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC)Dr. Mahmuda Isah

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu has unveiled the timetable and schedule of activities ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Mahmood made the revelation on Tuesday, January 9, 2017 at the headquarters of the electoral commission situated in Abuja.

The timetable which was signed by the Secretary of the Commission, Augusta Ogakwu was released to the public by Mahmood's media aide, Rotimi Oyekanmi on twitter.

In a statement by the commission, the Presidential and National Assembly elections will henceforth hold on the third Saturday of February of every election year.

ALSO READ: INEC exposes details of political parties' activities

It was further explained that whenever end of the tenure of the FCT Area councils coincide with the general elections, the FCT elections will be combined with the governorship and state assembly elections.

Giving reasons for fixing the election dates ahead of the elections, Yakubu said "The decision of the commission to fix the election dates is to engender certainty in out electoral calendar and to enable all stakeholders prepare adequately for elections as is the case in many matured and developing democracies.

"The commission is moving away from the quick fix, fire brigade approach to the management of elections in Nigeria. As our democracy matures, the planning and implementation of electoral activities should be predictable and systematic," the statement said in parts.

The commission further noted that the detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the elections will be strictly adhered to and implemented to the letter.

Earlier before the election timetable and schedule unveil, the Honourable Chairman INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu swore in Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC)Dr. Mahmuda Isah from Kebbi State.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu swore in Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC)Dr. Mahmuda Isah

