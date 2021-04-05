President Muhammadu Buhari has described a twin attack on the Owerri Custodial Centre and headquarters of Imo State Police Command an act of terrorism.

A large number of gunmen armed with sophisticated weapons attacked both facilities around 2 am on Monday, April 5, 2021.

The Police facility and dozens of cars were set on fire, but an attempt to loot the armoury was resisted, leaving one constable with a minor gunshot wound.

A total of 1,884 inmates escaped during an attack on the Owerri Custodial Centre, according to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

In a statement on Monday evening, Buhari praised the initial response by security forces for preventing greater loss of life and the destruction of public property.

The president, who is currently away in London for a routine medical check-up, directed security and intelligence agencies to fully mobilise and 'go after the terrorists'.

He said they must be apprehended and punished under the full weight of the law.

The 78-year-old also called for the arrest of the fleeing inmates, describing many of them as deadly criminals.

The president warned that members of the public must remain vigilant so as to preserve the nation from disruption by terrorists and anarchists.

Tthe Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, blamed the separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the attacks.

The group was designated a terrorist organisation by the government in 2017 after its members were involved in tense standoffs with Army troops.

The group's Eastern Security Network (ESN) has been the alleged perpetrator of a string of attacks on security forces that have left dozens of officers dead in the southeast region over the past few weeks.

Before the IGP's statement, IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, distanced the group from the attack.

He said the group was formed on the principle of peace and would not compromise its principles.