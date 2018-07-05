Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Imo Assembly commends Buhari for containing security challenges

Buhari Imo Assembly commends President for containing security challenges

The House made the resolution following a motion of urgent national and state importance moved by the representative of Ideato North Constituency, Arthur Egwim.

  • Published:
Imo Assembly commends Buhari for containing security challenges play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Imo House of Assembly on Thursday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for containing security challenges in the country.

The House made the resolution following a motion of urgent national and state importance moved by the representative of Ideato North Constituency, Arthur Egwim (APC).

Egwim noted that Buhari and Governors had been trying their best to contain the security challenges in the country.

He, however, noted that a lot of work needed to be done, considering the security problems facing the country as exemplified by killings and other forms of violence.

ALSO READ: Court orders NASS to begin President’s impeachment process

The lawmaker prayed the House to urge the President to step up security patrol and 24-hour surveillance all over the country, involving the military and paramilitary outfits under his command.

He also called on the president to deal decisively with emerging security challenges and breaches of the constitution to ensure peace and tranquillity in the nation.

Following votes in support of the motion, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Ugonna Ozurigbo (APC Nwangele) who presided, ruled in favour of the adoption of the motion.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Macron Why French President chose to visit Afrika Shrinebullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet

Related Articles

2019 Elections Akala explains why he wants to be Governor again in Oyo state
Buhari Lai Mohammed denies knowledge of court order on President's impeachment process
Orji Kalu Stop collecting money from politicians – Ex-Governor
Abaribe Saraki describes Senator’s arrest as unfortunate
Emmanuel Macron President says France cannot solve Africa’s problem
Linda Igwetu This death could have been avoided, says Saraki
In Abuja NNPC will remain globally competitive - Baru

Local

Gov. Akeredolu reiterates commitment on housing
In Ondo Gov. Akeredolu reiterates commitment on housing
Sen. Ndume urges security agencies to collaborate with Northeast communities
Boko Haram Sen. Ndume urges security agencies to collaborate with Northeast communities
Enugu Govt abolishes property, tenement rates, introduces consolidated property tax
In Enugu Govt abolishes property, tenement rates, introduces consolidated property tax
NNPC will remain globally competitive - Baru
In Abuja NNPC will remain globally competitive - Baru