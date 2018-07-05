news

The Imo House of Assembly on Thursday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for containing security challenges in the country.

The House made the resolution following a motion of urgent national and state importance moved by the representative of Ideato North Constituency, Arthur Egwim (APC).

Egwim noted that Buhari and Governors had been trying their best to contain the security challenges in the country.

He, however, noted that a lot of work needed to be done, considering the security problems facing the country as exemplified by killings and other forms of violence.

The lawmaker prayed the House to urge the President to step up security patrol and 24-hour surveillance all over the country, involving the military and paramilitary outfits under his command.

He also called on the president to deal decisively with emerging security challenges and breaches of the constitution to ensure peace and tranquillity in the nation.

Following votes in support of the motion, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Ugonna Ozurigbo (APC Nwangele) who presided, ruled in favour of the adoption of the motion.