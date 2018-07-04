Pulse.ng logo
Court orders NASS to begin Buhari’s impeachment process

Court orders NASS to begin President's impeachment process

The order was issued by Justice Maureen Onyetenu on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

  • Published:
Court orders NASS to begin Buhari’s impeachment process play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Facebook/Femi Adesina)
A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo has ordered the National Assembly to commence impeachment proceeding against President Buhari.

According to Punch, the order was issued by Justice Maureen Onyetenu on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

The Chairman of the Ilesa branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, Kanmi Ajibola; and a human rights activist, Mr. Suleiman Adeniyi had earlier approached the court seeking the order to compel the National Assembly to begin the process.

The argued that the President should be impeached for spending without the National Assembly’s approval.

Senate faults purchase of aircrafts

You will recall that in April 2018, the Senate faulted President Buhari's decision to  withdraw  $496 million from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) to purchase military aircraft without the National Assembly approval.

Speaking on the issue at plenary, Senate President Bukola Saraki accused the President of breaking the law.

You also recall that there was also a call for Buhari’s impeachment on the floor of the lower chambers.

The United States of America sold 12 Super Tucano A-29 planes and weapons worth $593 million to the Nigerian government meant for the fight against terrorism.

