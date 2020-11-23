The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has promoted 82,779 junior officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in a bid to boost morale, according to Force spokesperson, Frank Mba.

DCP Mba said in a statement on Monday, November 23, 2020 that Mohammed approved the promotions of the junior officers to their next ranks.

8,431 constables were promoted to the rank of corporal, 17,569 corporals were promoted to the rank of sergeant, and 56,779 sergeants were promoted to the rank of inspector.

Mba said the promotion of the officers is part of ongoing efforts to boost the morale of officers and reposition the Force for greater efficiency.

He noted that 16 of those promoted were honoured posthumously following their deaths in the recent security crisis that plagued the country following peaceful demonstrations against police brutality.

70 of those promoted were also injured during the crisis.

Mohammed called on promoted officers to rededicate themselves to carrying out their duties diligently, and with respect for the rights of citizens.

The IGP said he'll work with all relevant stakeholders to improve the Force towards better service delivery to the people.