I will not be intimidated – Fayose

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has said that he cannot be intimidated.

Fayose said this on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, while accusing the Nigerian Police Force of intimidating him and members of his family.

30,000 security personnel were deployed to Ekiti state to monitor the governorship election which took place on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi said “They continue to fly helicopters over the Government House and Governor’s Office in a way that compromises the safety and well-being of residents and workers.

“The helicopter flies so low that it runs the risk of crashing into high-rise buildings and masts within the premises.”

“The noise pollution this causes is enough irritation. This brazen show of naked force and abuse of power is as ungodly as it is undemocratic.”

Police belongs to Nigerians

Fayose, in the statement said that it is unprofessional for the police to allow itself to be used by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Ekiti state Governor also said that the police force belongs to all Nigerians and not to President Buhari or the APC.

Punch reports that he said “It is unprofessional of the security forces to allow themselves be this debased, running APC errands when they are funded with resources that belong to all of us.

“They are obligated by the Constitution to be apolitical and not willing tools in the hands of the powers-that-be.

“Once again, I say I will not be intimidated. I will stand on my feet until every injustice is upturned and the freedom and liberties of our people are restored.

“The thief runneth when no one pursueth. They are afraid of their shadows.”

Fayose is expected to formally hand over to Kayode Fayemi, the winner of t he governorship election on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.